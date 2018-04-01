Fulton man ejected from car on I-70

FULTON — A man suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his car on Interstate 70 Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

46-year-old Robert Jones of Fulton crashed at the 144 mile marker of I-70 westbound around 10:00 a.m.

According to the MSHP crash report, Jones was starting to go off the left side of the road when he overcorrected and overturned off the right side of the road.

An ambulance took Jones to University Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.