Fulton man hits the jackpot - twice

FULTON – Imagine winning $1,000 off of a scratch off ticket, only for someone to tell you you're wrong; you actually won $100,000.

“I went in to cash a couple tickets, and I decided to buy two more Scratchers tickets,” Fulton resident Anthony Fisher said. “I didn’t think I’d won more than $1,000.”

According to a press release sent by Missouri Lottery, Fisher showed off what he thought was his $1,000 ticket to his boss, and she gave him the good news.

“She said, ‘You know you won more than $1,000? You won $100,000,’” Fisher said. “I went home and woke up every hour to look at it and make sure it was a winner.”

Fisher is planning to get married next year, but his fiancée was out of town during his win. He surprised her with the news the next day after she returned home.

“I want to invest some,” he said. “And then I want to buy a trailer grill to sell my barbeque.”

Fisher purchased his winning ticket at Break Time, 405 W. Fourth St., in Fulton. He claimed his prize on June 8 at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City.