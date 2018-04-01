Fulton man sentenced on child porn charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Anthony Quin Hodges of Fulton on Tuesday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a news release, Hodges was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty on May 9, 2017, admitting he had been viewing and distributing child pornography for two to three years.

Hodges was arrested on Jan 17, 2017 after his phone, which he reported missing, was turned into law enforcement containing images of child pornography.

The two Fulton residents who found the phone in their driveway powered on the phone to try and identify the owner and discovered the images. They then reported the incident to law enforcement.

Hodges was already under investigation when his phone was turned in. Google had filed a complaint about an account holder who uploaded images of child pornography to Google Photos. Investigators identified the account holder as Hodges shortly before his phone was turned in.