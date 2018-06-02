Fulton Man Sentenced on Drug Charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced a Fulton man Wednesday to 22 years in prison for distributing heroin.

Trevonn Lionel French plead guilty in January 2011 to charges. According to a press release by the US Attorney's Office for Western Missouri, French distributed heroin to three people. One of those recipients, 28 year-old Summer Bond of Fulton, died from an overdose. French also sold heroin to Cody Smith, Bond's brother. The US Attorney's Office said Smith claimed Bond had been buying heroin from French for two years.

The US Attorney said Smith overdosed at French's residence. French also admitted to providing the syringe that caused Smith's overdose, along with additional heroin to settle a $25 debt he owed Bond from a previous narcotics transaction.