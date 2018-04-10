Fulton Medical Center closes after MU Health pulls out

FULTON - Fulton Medical Center announced the hospital will be closing no later than September 22 and the announcement comes just days after MU Health decided to sell its 35 percent stake in the hospital.

According to Fulton Medical Center, the decision to close FMC stemmed from a variety of factors, including low patient volume; an old physical building in Fulton that could not be repaired due to financial reasons; and inability to meet a new care delivery model due to a denial of a Certificate of Need application.

Mike Powell, the center's executive chief officer, said in a news release, "Our first priority today, and in the next two months, will be ensuring continuity of care for our patients and supporting the employees of Fulton Medical Center."

MU Health decided to sell its 35 percent stake in Fulton Medical Center after a two month discussion period. MU Health originally joined NueHealth to purchase the center with a goal of increasing health care accessibility in the Callaway County area and invested $1.6 million.

Fulton Medical Center is the only hospital in Fulton and Callaway County.

The hospital's 158 employees, 124 full-time employees and 34 part-time were notified of the closing Monday in meetings.

MU Health announced Monday afternoon that it will hold a job fair along with its affiliate, Capital Region Medical Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Country Hearth Inn, 556 Amerihost Drive in Fulton.

When MU announced it was pulling out of the center, Mary Jenkins, MU Health public relations manager, said the center would still be operational without MU Health.

The hospital has the capacity for 37 patients but currently only has 12. Fulton Medical Center will continue to care for its current patients and will accept new patients until further notice, a news release said.