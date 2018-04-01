Fulton Middle Tears Down Temporary Buildings

Officials say it's time for the buildings to go. These metal buildings were built in the late 60s and early 70s and no one dreamed they would last this long. A brand new two-story building with a basement will replace the temporary metal building. The project is funded by a bond issue passed last spring. The total cost of the construction is more than $1 million. Students are currently being housed in trailers in the back parking lot until the construction is complete.

"We're just looking forward to having everyone under one roof for the safety of the students and a better teaching and learning environment that we feel will be brought by the new construction," Principal Jeff Wright said.

Choir, band and art are a few classes that will be affected by the new building. Construction is expected to be complete by late January of 2007.