Fulton NAACP Moves On

Fliers questioning the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day showed up at local businesses.

A white separatist group claims credit for the fliers, which also were posted in the Fulton Post Office.

Fulton's NAACP president says the group's not going to bother with the fliers.

"We have no problem with what has happened," said Jack McBride. "It's all over, and we're not going to pursue it anymore."

Fulton residents say they're also ready to move in a positive direction.