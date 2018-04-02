Fulton names new school administrators

FULTON - According to the Fulton Public School District website, Jan Bailey and Chris Daily will be administrators for Fulton Middle School for the remainder of the school year.

Monday, the Fulton Middle School Program Director confirmed via email Principal Christopher Cane was no longer with the school district.

This comes after FMS gym teachers conducted an activity before spring break called "Claim It". Gym teachers were to name a category to the students and the students that identify with those categories were asked to move across the room to reveal things about themselves to the rest of the class.

The activity included categories that asked students whether someone in their family is currently serving time in prison, if the student or someone in their family has ever been raped or sexually molested, and if they'd ever been physically abused. Some parents say the questions their children were asked were inappropriate.