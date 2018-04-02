Fulton PD Arrest Woman for Possession of Meth

FULTON - Around 8:40pm Thursday night, Fulton Police arrested a woman on Glover Street.

Laikyn Anderson was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Anderson was sent to the Callaway County Jail, and the bond was set at $5,000.

Also arrested was Amanda Clubb for an outstanding Audrain County warrant for fail to appear, with a bond of $3,000.