Fulton police arrest man, 26, after finding drugs in his home

FULTON – Police arrested a 26-year-old man after they found narcotics at his home on Monday night.

Fulton police served a search warrant for Gabriel Wainright's residence at 300 Market St, just east of city hall. During the search, they found undisclosed controlled substances.

Officers arrested Wainright for possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Callaway County jail on a $4,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and any further charges are pending.