Fulton police arrest man for suspicious substance

FULTON - Police arrested a man after they found what they believe to be cocaine in his home at 410 East 2nd Street.

The Fulton Police Department arrested 35-year-old Matthew Newcom after they found a white powdery substance and numerous items of drug paraphernalia in his home during a narcotics search Friday evening.

Police said Newcom is being charged with multiple drug charges and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in Callaway County jail on a $8,000 bond.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing.