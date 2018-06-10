Fulton police: Car theft leads to wreck

FULTON - A car theft in Fulton led to a wreck that left three hospitalized Monday afternoon.

According to the Fulton Police Department, a Fulton officer found a stolen vehicle heading west on Route F and Amerihost Drive. Police attempted to stop the driver of the stolen black Dodge Challenger, but the driver did not stop.

A Callaway County deputy used spike strips to stop the car. According to police, the car continued until it was not able to fully make a turn and then wrecked. The driver, Jade Richards, 25, and two passengers, Tracey Martin, 18, and Mallory Cahill, 24, were all injured and taken to the University of Missouri Hospital.

Richards was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, felony vehicle assault, felony resisting arrest by flight and numerous other traffic violations. Martin was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and had three warrants out for her arrest at the time of the crash. Cahill is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.