Fulton Police Department asks the public to help solve a cold case

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department continues to pursue a cold case from almost ten years ago. Now the department is asking for help.

The department along with the Mid Missouri Major Case Squad investigated a homicide in the Tanglewood Subdivision June 7, 2005. A young woman found unresponsive in her bed by two of her young children.

During an investigation the department determined the victim, Shawnda Rena Reed, 29, was shot multiple times.

Over the last 9 years approximately 322 leads have been followed up on.

If anyone has information, or knew Reed at the time of her death and the month's previous, they should contact the Fulton Police Department.