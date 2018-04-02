Fulton police determine no threat after reported school bus incident

FULTON - Police say there was no credible threat to high school students Thursday after they received reports of a threat made on a school bus the day before.

Police reviewed school bus video footage and interviewed several eyewitnesses, and took a 17-year-old Fulton High School student into custody as part of the investigation.

Eventually, police released the student and did not arrest them once they determined the threat was unfounded.