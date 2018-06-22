Fulton Police Investigating Burglary of Xpress Mart

FULTON - Police are investigating a burglary of a Fulton Xpress Mart early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, officers received a burglar alarm call from the Xpress Mart on North Bluff Street around 2:37 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they saw the north door had been broken with a large rock and two video machines inside the store were damaged. An undetermined amount of change had been taken as well.

A witness driving by said he saw two males running from the area.

The investigation is continuing.