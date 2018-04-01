Fulton Police Investigating Robbery of Holiday Inn Express

FULTON - Fulton police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a Holiday Inn Express early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, a woman came in to the Holiday Inn Express at 2205 Cardinal Drive at approximately 1:48 a.m. Friday. She threatened the clerk with a knife saying give me the money, I'm not playing.

The clerk described the woman as white and approximately 5-foot-7-inches, 200 lbs. The clerk said she was wearing a black zippered hoodie pulled over hear head, a black trash bag with eye holes cut out and sunglasses.

After the clerk gave her the money, she fled. Police are still investigating the incident.

The Fulton Police Department asks if you have any information to call them at 1-573-592-3100.