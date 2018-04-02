Fulton Police investigating US 54 crash

FULTON - A tractor trailer hauling rubber products hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on US 54 at North Business 54, causing traffic in the eastbound lanes.

Fulton Police are investigating. Fulton Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible and to please slow down for crews working to clear this incident from the road.

Fulton Fire and the Missouri Department of Transportation are also on the scene.