Fulton Police Make DWI Arrest
FULTON - Fulton Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 12:14 a.m. Thursday. The driver was identified as Sherry S. Grimm. Grimm was placed under arrest for Felony Driving While Intoxicated. This is Grimm's 3rd offense. Two juveniles, a teenager and a infant were in the vehicle.
Grimm's driving status showed she had been revoked since 2009. Grimm was charged with Felony DWI Persistent Offender, Driving While Revoked, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Under 17 yrs. of age, and Resisting Arrest for a Felony. Grimm was transported to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $10,500.00.
More News
Grid
List
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire burned two passengers at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. The... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vigil is taking place on Saturday at the post office downtown to show support for U.S. efforts... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The special prosecutor who decided not to re-file an invasion of privacy charge against former Governor Eric... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Demolition is something many Boonville residents have been talking about. MODOT announced Wednesday they will be contracting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into The Food Bank on Vandiver Drive Thursday night causing about $25,000 of damage, according... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Ralph Garrigus sorted through about one hundred pictures of his daughter, Riley, and their family. He picked up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
in