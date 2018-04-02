Fulton Police Make Two Drug Arrests

FULTON - Two men were arrested as police search for a third after executing two warrants Thursday night. Both arrests occured just after 8:00 p.m.

The first arrest took place on St. Francis Street. After Fulton Police executed a narcotics warrant, a search of the home turned up a shake and bake meth cooking operation. Police seized an undisclosed amount of meth, as well as products used to make the drug. Police arrested 21-year-old Joshua Byrd for posession of a controlled substance, posession of drug paraphernalia and intent to distribute.

Around the same time, police searched a home on Chippewa Drive, looking for stolen property from several car break-ins in the northwest part of Fulton. In addition to the stolen items, police found drug paraphernalia. Police took 18-year-old Miles Frasher into custody, he was released on summons.

Police are currently seeking 23-year-old James Frasher as well. He was not at the home on Chippewa Drive at the time of the search. Fulton Police say they will seek a warrant for Frasher's arrest if he is not found soon.