Fulton Proposes Stormwater Plan

So, Fulton hopes voters support a stormwater plan for new curbs, gutters and drain culverts. Old curbs and gutters fill with water which makes road problems worse.

"We got a couple of streets that are pretty flatted here in the city of Fulton that don't have any inlets," city engineer Bob Hayes says. "Therefore, when it rains, the roadway itself is a trough. It just acts like a trough and catches the water, and it just sits in these roadways until it eventually seeps out."

Water also can back up in storm sewers. When it rains or snows, a lot of the storm sewers back up and water rises in the street or even in yards. City engineers hope the stormwater plan solves this problem. The city hopes to finance the plan through a proposed half-cent sales tax on next April's ballot. If voters pass it, the tax money would go to the stormwater plan and parks and recreation.

"The stormwater tax and the parks and recreation tax will generally create about $650,000 a year," city official Patrick Bonnot says. "The city council will have to decide after it's passed where the split is going to be between parks and recreation and stormwater."

Either way, that money won't fix all of Fulton's roads.

"We're estimating though, that we're going to get $150,000 a year," Hayes explains. "Roughly, of that money, I've already identified probably around a million dollars' worth of projects in and around the city of Fulton that are going to need to be improved."

The city plans to use most of the new sales tax to pay for a new aquatic center. The city hopes to improve stormwater projects in all parts of Fulton.