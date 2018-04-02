Fulton Public Schools calls for an end to retaliation

FULTON - Fulton Public Schools released a statement Wednesday addressing the consequences for retaliating against someone who reports misconduct in a school environment.

This statement comes after Fulton Police investigated alleged "inappropriate electronic misconduct" between a Fulton High School employee and a high school student. The district eliminated its "Bring Your Own Device Policy" as a result, allowing students to only use district-approved Chrome books for academic use.

The letter reminds students and parents that anyone "who retaliates against a person who has reported misconduct is in violation of state and federal law, and the code of conduct."

The letter, signed by Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Jacque Cowherd and Fulton High School Principal Chris Mincher, says this behavior is not a joke.

"It is hurtful and dangerous," the statement said. "It can have consequences that can change a student's life forever. Do not lose a privilege, do not be kicked off a team, do not risk losing a scholarship, do not jeopardize your grades, do not invite criminal or civil consequences, and most important, do not be cruel to each other."

Fulton Public Schools said it provided the statement to benefit all Fulton High School students.