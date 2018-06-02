Fulton Requires Bow Hunters to Take Class for Second Year

FULTON - Bow hunters attended an orientation class Thursday night so that they can hunt on city property this hunting season. It is the second year that the city has allowed people to hunt on its property.

The city said the efforts are an attempt to lower the number of vehicle collisions with deer. The locations will be in mostly secluded areas of the city.

Hunters will be required to to place a parking permit displayed in their vehicle and carry the city permit with them.

The bow hunting season runs from September 15th through November 11th and November 23rd until January 15th.