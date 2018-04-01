Fulton Residents Without Water

That was just last week. The latest main broke early this morning on Westminster Avenue, and marks the third time this month Sarah Buffington and her neighbors went without water.



Once water is restored, residents must boil it for 48 hours. For the Fulton Country Club, that's a lot of water.



"We've been keeping a lot of water on the stove boiling at all times, so everything we cook with we make sure it's sterilized and safe for our customers," said Bruce West of the Fulton Country Club.



The city of Fulton added two new water towers to improve water pressure for the residents, but with more pressure comes more problems. Each time the pressure increases in part of Fulton, the city waits for 24 hours to see if the pipes hold.



"All of the lines in the city are very old. What broke today was a cast iron line, so it's 50 to 60 years old," said Darrel Dunlap, superintendent of utilities.



As the lines break, the city will fix them until all the faulty lines are replaced. For residents like Buffington, they won't be fixed soon enough. The water's back on in Fulton now, but many areas are still under a 48 hour boil order. City officials encourage residents to report anything that looks like a water main break.