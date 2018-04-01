Fulton's Water Pipe Problem

A crater is all that remains of the 5 p.m. water pipe break. Usually, it would cause problems for local businesses, but the owner of Beks Restaurant was prepared because the same pipe broke months ago.

"We have all bottled water in here. Tea has already been made with other water that we've brought in, explained Gary Vaught, "and so everything else, all of our water's been sanitized, so washing dishes and things like that is no problem."

City engineers said the pipes are just too old, dating back to 1905.

"We're currently working on putting a plan together, over the next five years, to systematically change out the piping in the downtown areas," added Greg Hayes.

Cobblestone streets are part of what makes Fulton historically important. But, it's also more difficult to fix or replace pipes beneath them.

Water from two new towers is scheduled to start flowing through the pipes this year, adding 20 pounds of pressure. Vaught hopes the damage hasn't already been done.

"I think the cost probably would happen more is people seeing or knowing that downtown has to boil water," he said. "So they don't want to come down here, thinking that maybe we're not taking care of those problems."

All Court Street businesses are open and the crater is expected to be filled in before Fulton's Street Fair this weekend.

But, those businesses will have to boil their water until 5 p.m. Thursday.