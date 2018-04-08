Fulton Secures Funding

"The whole town supports this endeavor, to the last person I think, and so we're tickled to death where we are," said Robert Craghead, Fulton Mayor.

The Fulton Bowling Center was one of the first businesses to open in the new Fulton Commons development. Bowlers opened it up in pursuit of the perfect game in their own city. Recently residents had to leave the city if they wanted to bowl a game.

"The old lanes closed here about three or four years ago. So the group of people wanted some place to bowl and they got together, pooled money and opened this place," said Oscar Maddox, Fulton Bowling Center owner.

Maddox is in favor of the increased funding for the development.

"I think it will draw more people in really when we get more businesses," said Maddox.

Outside the bowling center there's a long line of unfinished building projects. The city says the more businesses move in, the better everyone will do, and that you really have to spend money to make it.

"We'll be glad to get all the neighbors moved in," said Maddox.

Officials expect the Fulton Commons development to be fully self-sufficient after this second building stage is completed.