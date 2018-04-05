Fulton Social Worker Honored

But, her fame isn't limited to Fulton and now she's in the national spotlight.

She's a social worker, a motivator, but most of all a friend.

45 years ago, Jane Bierdeman-Fike moved to Fulton to work for the state's first mental hospital.

"I had to work very closely with the school of social work over at the University of Missouri and then we began to work with the Sociology department at William Woods" said Jane Bierdeman-Fike, social worker.

Fast forward to today, she's retired.

"I really haven't totally retired. I more so give my energy to other related positions," said Bierdeman-Fike.

But, she still works with a foundation, raising money for the hospital.

"I think without Jane there would be no foundation or it certainly wouldn't be the entity that it is today," said Fulton State Hospital Foundation President Charles Riley.

"The building I'm standing in front of used to be known as the D building. A few years ago, it was re-named in Jane's honor. The people in Fulton aren't the only ones recognizing her efforts."

Most recently, Social Work Today, a national magazine, recognized her accomplishments.

"They called me an influential social worker of today," she said.

Humble and appreciative, she looks back with joy.

"It was invaluable. It was great. It was something new and different every day," said Bierdeman-fike.

At 84 years old, Jane has no intentions of slowing down and will continue to work with the foundation and the hospital.

Bierdeman-fike began her career in social work at a St. Louis hospital.