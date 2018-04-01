Fulton Soup Kitchen Sees Rise in Attendance

FULTON - Fulton's Soup Kitchen was busy last year; a team of around 200 volunteers served about 13,000 meals to those in need.

This is a large increase from recent years. In 2010, the Soup Kitchen served just over 3,700 meals.

So what has caused this jump in attendees?

"The reason we're seeing more people is because of the economy," said Connie Cashion, the assistant to the Fulton Soup Kitchen President.

The Soup Kitchen serves roughly 60 people Monday through Thursday and allows all left over food to be taken home to eat later.

"It's not just for what most people think a soup kitchen is for--for the homeless. It's not for that. We see a lot of families that their companies have closed up, they had good jobs, worked a long time," said Cashion.

The Soup Kitchen receives no federal funding for day-to-day operation. It operates solely on donations from the community. Food is provided by the Central Missouri Food Bank and local businesses.

To donate or volunteer for the Fulton Soup Kitchen, call Anne Erbshloe, president of the Fulton Soup Kitchen, at 573-220-2450.