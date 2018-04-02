Fulton Soup Kitchen Serving Up Record Amount

FULTON - Soup kitchen founders Anne and Jim Erbschloe were getting ready Friday for this upcoming week's rush of hungry Fulton residents. This week, however, is unusual from the previous 15 years the Erbschloe's have been serving hungry people. In the past, they would have served between 15-20 meals per day, but now they both say the numbers are up quite drastically, reaching anywhere from 50-70 meals per day.

Anne Erbschloe said this Fulton soup kitchen serves people in the surrounding community who are either homeless or who cannot afford to buy food. She estimated nearly 50 percent of the community is in need of the soup kitchen's services.

With plenty of volunteers, the soup kitchen has been feeding plenty of hungry of people, although Erbschloe mentioned the struggles they have faced in order to keep serving people.

Since the soup kitchen does not have its own facility, Erbschloe's best option is to serve from the city's community center. Due to the community center's schedule conflicts, the soup kitchen is not able to serve people on the weekends.

Erbschloe said it has been a struggle to find a place to permanently house the soup kitchen, although she and her husband are trying to find a way to build a new one of their own.