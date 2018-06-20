Fulton Students Return to School After Suspension

FULTON - Thursday marked the end of a three-day suspension given to four 4th grade boys at Bush Elementary School. The boys were asked to stay home following being taken into juvenile custody after a fight in a school bathroom on Monday.

School officials said they believe the students sneaked out of class during a free time given by the teacher.

Now, parents and school officials are asking how school supervision and security can be improved.

"My thing is if he snuck out of the classroom, how long until they noticed he was gone?," said Rose Simpson, a grandmother of one of the boys involved.

Superintendent Jacques Cowherd said this week's event was the first bullying incident of which the school is aware. Cowherd said the incident will lead to new discipline procedures, and students will lose some of the independence they are given now.