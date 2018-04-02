Fulton to Host Police Station Open House

FULTON - An open house for Fulton's new police station will take place this Friday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until noon. A ribbon cutting ceremony will start the festivities in front of the building. Following the ribbon cutting, people who attend are welcome to tour the new facility and ask police officers questions.

The new police station is located at the intersection of Business 54 South and Churchill Road. The station opened earlier this year on Aug. 24.