Fulton to Remember 9/11

6 years 7 months 7 hours ago Wednesday, August 31 2011 Aug 31, 2011 Wednesday, August 31, 2011 3:28:00 PM CDT August 31, 2011 in News

FULTON - A 9/11 Remembrance Service will be held at William Woods University Tuesday, Sept. 6. The observance will take place during regularly scheduled chapel services, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in Thurmond Chapel.

Nearly 3,000 victims and the 19 hijackers died in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of another hijacked plane in a field near Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2001.

Marking the 10th Anniversary of those attacks, the Rev. Travis Tamerius, WWU chaplain, said the remembrance service will be "a time of commemoration and a time to celebrate the better days ahead."

The service will include several inspirational readings and recollections of the national tragedy, and several members of the community and the campus will share stories of the men and women who lost their lives that day. Those gathered will observe a moment of silence and reflection of the events of that day, followed by musical tributes for its victims.

At 4 p.m. the same day, a movie, "Answering the Call: Ground Zero," will be shown in the Library Auditorium. The documentary tells the stories of the rescue personnel who worked to save lives during the World Trade Center disaster.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m., Dr. Matt Dube, assistant professor of English, will present a program titled, "Read the Quran Day." The event, which is limited to the first 25 students, will be held in room 206 of the Academic Building.

"Since the attacks on 9/1/2001, it's been hard to see Islam clearly, just when it seemed so important that we do understand it," Dube said. "This event will offer a very brief introduction to one of the world's largest religions by looking at its holiest book, The Quran."

Tamerius said, "As a community, it is important that we come together to remember what was lost in those terrible acts of violence. And it is also important that we come together as a community to commit ourselves to building a better tomorrow."

