Fulton tornado sirens set off prematurely; no threat in area

FULTON - Tornado sirens in Fulton sounded around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, but there was no severe weather in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the sirens were prematurely sounded after deputies reported to the Callaway County Emergency Manager they saw funnel clouds.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office dispatch supervisor on duty told KOMU 8 News the deputy who reported the funnel cloud is also a trained stormspotter. The NWS confirmed it was not a funnel cloud and was able to identify the formation.

The KOMU 8 Weather Team said there was no threat for tornadoes or severe weather at the time of the sirens sounding. However, Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said it can be easy to mistake ominous clouds for funnel clouds during low light, as this happened around dusk.