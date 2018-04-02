Fulton woman accused of threatening people with large knife

COLUMBIA - Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report that a woman was actively threatening people with a large knife on Friday.

The deputies received a call at 8:56 a.m. reporting a disturbance involving weapons at the 6000 block of Laurlake Drive, west of Fulton. They were advised the suspect was a female and later identified her as Stephanie Hope, 31, of Fulton.

Deputies said Hope was in the residence's yard and was taken into custody without incident and then transported to the Callaway County Jail. The knife was recovered, they said.

Hope was processed on suspicion of felony unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault, a press release said.

She was in custody on a $2,500 bond.