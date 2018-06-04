Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing

FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not disclosed in the press release, entered the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers arrived to the scene at approximately 1 AM CT to learn that the incident was a possible domestic dispute.

After an investigation into the matter, it was determined that the man's girlfriend, Sandra Wagner, 62, stabbed the subject multiple times due to an argument that was had late Saturday night.

Wagner was arrested by Fulton Police and transferred to Callaway County Jail where she awaits pending charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim was transferred to University Hospital later Sunday morning and his condition is still unknown.