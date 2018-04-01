Fulton woman pleads guilty to money laundering related to K2 distribution

JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton woman has pleaded guilty to money-laundering related to distributing synthetic cannabinoids, or K2, at businesses in Callaway County.

Dara Leanne Shirley, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge from a federal indictment on April 20, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson announced Friday.

Dickinson said Shirley operated Inscentives Auto and Inscentives Resale, which sold K2 at its Fulton and Auxvasse locations. She said by pleading guilty, Shirley was admitting to conducting financial transactions involving synthetic cannabinoids between Dec. 18, 2012, and July 16, 2015.

Shirley and her co-conspirators packaged K2 in a way that avoided government regulation and allowed them to continue selling the drugs, according to Dickinson.

The conspirators paid at least $1,986,442 for K2, Shirley admitted. She is the third defendant to plead guilty in this case.

Casey Dewayne Miller, 32, of Columbia pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to the distribution of K2. He admitted he sold the drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer on July 16. It happened while he was working at Inscentives Resale in Fulton, where he had been employed for two years. Officers seized 148 packages of K2 and a handgun from the store while executing a search warrant.

The third defendant, Billie L. Bruce, 36, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to the distribution of K2. He also admitted to selling the drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer July 16. He was working at S&J Tobacco in Holt Summit, where he had worked for three or four months. Officers executed a search warrant at that store, seizing 2,241.5 grams of K2 and a handgun.

Shirley and the government agreed to a sentence of 63 to 78 months. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes its investigation.

Several law enforcement agencies have investigated the case, including the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force - Jefferson City; the Missouri State Highway Patrol; the police departments in Jefferson City, Fulton and Holts Summit; and the sheriff's departments in Cole and Callaway counties.