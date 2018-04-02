Fun and fundraising with yoga and mimosas

COLUMBIA - Yogis mixed fundraising and fun at Achieve Balance Chiropractic’s “Yoga & Mimosas” on Saturday. All proceeds from the event went to Rainbow House. Participants donated $20 for an hour of yoga and bottomless mimosas. Owner Dr. Arminta Phelps said the company is about total body wellness, and pairing the workout with cocktails is right on with their message.

“There’s always balance in life. You can’t be 100 percent going, go, go, go, without having a little fun with it too,” Phelps said. “So if we’re going to have movement, we’re going to have mimosas to make it a little more fun.”

Achieve Balance Chiropractic employee Jordan West said it was more of a relaxing morning than a strenuous workout.

“It was nice, gentle yoga,” West said. “A good way to start the day.”

Phelps’ business has raised money for Primrose Hill, Coyote Hill and True North in the past. She said one of the main goals of business is to give back to the community.

“We’ve got endless nonprofits and endless amazing organizations here in town and if I could give to all of them, all of the time, I totally would,” Phelps said.

Rainbow House provides child advocacy resources, a children’s emergency shelter and homeless youth program. Achieve Balance Chiropractic has hosted multiple fundraising events for Rainbow House.

The next “Yoga & Mimosas” event will be at DogMaster Distillery in February or March. Other events will be posted on Achieve Balance Chiropractic’s Facebook page.