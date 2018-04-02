Funding appears elusive for St. Louis police body cameras

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' top elected officials were discussing whether to purchase body cameras for the city's police force, but finding money for the technology that's estimated to cost up to $2 million appears elusive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports no action was taken on the issue at the Thursday meeting of the three-member Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green had suggested asking members of the Board of Alderman to use their "ward capital money" to buy the devices. Taxpayers every year through a half-cent sales tax contribute about $8 million that is divided among 28 wards.

Over a dozen board members signed a Thursday letter to Green, saying they don't support the use of capital ward funds for the cameras and suggested finding alternative funding sources.