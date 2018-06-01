Fundraiser for Injured Firefighter Reaches $10K Goal in One Week

MARSHFIELD (AP) - A fundraising effort to help the family of a critically injured southwest Missouri firefighter has nearly reached its $10,000 goal in less than a week.

The web page was created Sunday for Lt. Matthew Blankenship, a Marshfield firefighter who was seriously burned Saturday while battling a house fire in Niangua. The Marshfield Fire Department says he and another firefighter were briefly trapped in the home when conditions quickly deteriorated.

Other firefighters rescued Blankenship, who remains in critical condition. The other firefighter trapped with him escaped with minor injuries.

As of Thursday morning, the web page had raised $9,500. A benefit poker run to help Blankenship's family is planned for July 28 in Marshfield, according to the Springfield News-Leader.