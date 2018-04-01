Fundraisers Planned for Teen Fire Survivor

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Several fundraisers are planned for a St. Louis County girl who survived a fire that killed three of her family members.

KSDK-TV reports the Mehlville Fire Department and St. Louis County police will host a barbecue luncheon fundraiser at noon Friday at Sperreng Middle School.

Thirteen-year-old Mia Gapsch attends the school. She managed to escape an Aug. 27 basement fire in a south county home that killed her father, 11-year-old sister and 79-year-old great-grandmother.

A second charity event is planned for Friday afternoon at Sunset Lanes Bowling Alley. A $10 donation gets donors unlimited bowling and shoe rentals from 4 to 6 p.m.

Eleven-year-old Maci Gapsch also attended the middle school, which is holding its own fundraiser for the family on Saturday.