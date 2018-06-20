Fundraising for a Middle School

The "It's Time" committee held a golf tournament at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton to raise funds and awareness for Proposition Two, which would raise taxes by nine percent and place a middle school west of the existing high school.

Right now, North Callaway has three elementary schools which serve kindergarten through eighth grade. The area does not have a middle school. About 37 golfers participated in the event and they say the school district desperately needs a new middle school.

"Two of our three elementaries are busting at the seems and the other is just about there. So um we need the space but also it's a we're gonna be able to offer more classes to the junior high kids," Tim Borman, a golfer.

The proposition will be on the August ballot. In April, the proposition lost by 25 votes.