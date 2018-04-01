Fundraising for medical campus in Joplin more than half done

JOPLIN (AP) - Supporters of opening a medical campus in Joplin say they have raised more than two-thirds of the money needed to start the school next year.

The head of a fundraising board, Rudy Farber, says $21 million of the $30 million needed to establish a campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Joplin has been raised.

Farber told The Joplin Globe supporters are hopeful the rest of the money will be raised by the end of the year, which would allow the campus to open in 2017.

The medical campus would the culmination of efforts that began in 2008 to open a medical campus in Joplin. Supporters say it will help recruit doctors to southwest Missouri and alleviate a doctor shortage, particularly in rural areas.