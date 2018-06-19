Fundraising Law takes Effect Soon
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - There will be a two-day window of opportunity in a few weeks for lawmakers and statewide officials, or candidates, to begin using a new campaign finance law. Legislators rewrote Missouri's campaign finance law earlier this year. It allows candidates to collect unlimited campaign contributions. So far no one is admitting to it, but there's a possibility of a two-day "fund-raising frenzy," as Governor Blunt put it. The law takes effect January First, and bars legislators and statewide candidates from raising money during the legislative session from January Third to May 18th. Blunt says he'll abide by the old law's limits during that two-day period and encouraged others to follow suit. Supporters argue the new law will help the public more easily trace who's funding political campaigns. Opponents say dropping the limits just adds to the impression that politicians can be bought.
