Funeral Arrangements Set for Almeta Crayton

COLUMBIA - Funeral arrangements for Almeta Crayton are set for November 1. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 2nd Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral is noon-1 p.m. at the same location.

The family has also confirmed it has a fund set up at Boone County National Bank downtown and is asking the public for help in paying funeral expenses.

Former Columbia City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton died Monday, October 21.

Cristal, a friend and business partner of Crayton, said she was in a coma after experiencing heart trouble early Tuesday, October 8.