Funeral held for Missouri roofer who fell into vat of tar

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area roofer who died more than a month after falling into a vat of 600-degree tar has been laid to rest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 66-year-old Daniel Madden of Overland died last Wednesday at a hospital.

He'd been in a medically induced coma since Aug. 6, when he slipped from a one-story University City roof he had been mopping with tar. He fell into a four-wheel tar kettle that can hold 450 gallons of tar.

His son and a co-worker pulled him from the tar and doused him with water.

Madden's funeral with military honors was held Monday. He was an Army veteran who served in the Rangers in South Vietnam in 1968-69.