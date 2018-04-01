Funeral Home Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Embezzling

AP-MO--FuneralHome-Embez 02-23 0114 AP-MO--Funeral Home-Embezzling Funeral home bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A woman who kept the books for an eastern Missouri funeral home pleads guilty to embezzling 148-thousand dollars. Fifty-year-old Rita Compton of Desoto faces up to ten years in federal prison when she's sentenced in May on two felony counts of mail fraud. Compton worked as the bookkeeper for Dietrich Mothershead Funeral Home in Desoto. Federal prosecutors say Compton doctored the company's books over a four-year period to hide the stolen 148-thousand dollars. She used the money to gamble and pay her credit-card bills. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-23-06 2000EST