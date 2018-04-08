Funeral Home Director Goes to Prison

Former funeral home director sentenced to prison MEXICO, Mo. (AP) -- A former eastern Missouri funeral home operator is sentenced to eight years in prison. Attorney General Jay Nixon says Donald Holt used money paid by customers for pre-need funeral expenses on his own business and personal expenditures. He had operated Holt Funeral Home in Vandalia. Holt pleaded guilty in April. But Nixon says Holt was sentenced to prison today because he did not pay the restitution to customers called for in the plea agreement.