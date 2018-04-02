Funeral Saturday for Breeann Rodriguez

SENATH, Mo. (AP) - Funeral arrangements are now set for Breeann Rodriguez, the 3-year-old Missouri girl allegedly suffocated by her neighbor.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Senath Church of Christ Church with a funeral to follow at 4 p.m. at the church. Burial is at Senath Cemetery.

The girl was reported missing on Aug. 6. A man who lives on the same street in Senath, Shawn Morgan, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. He allegedly confessed to suffocating Breeann with a plastic bag after finding her near his backyard swimming pool.

A spokeswoman for the Dunklin County Sheriff's Department says Morgan did not say why he killed the girl. Her body was found Tuesday near a series of drainage ditches a few miles outside of Senath.