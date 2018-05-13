Funeral Services Set for Former Boonville Mayor

BOONVILLE - Former Boonville Mayor Bernard "Bud" Kempf, 82, has died. Family members said Kempf had a history of heart troubles and died Tuesday of old age.

Thacher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and said Thursday that visitation is set for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville. Kempf's funeral is set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the church and is open to the public.

"That's what dad would have wanted," Kempf's son, Jeff Kempf said.

"Bud" Kempf was mayor of Boonville from 1990-2002. Prior to becoming mayor, Kempf served on the Boonville City Council.

In February, the city said it would be naming the road at Rolling Hills Park after Kempf. Kempf's son tells KOMU 8 News the city plans to dedicate the road at the park as Bernard "Bud" Kempf Boulevard on Saturday, June 28. This weekend, the family will hold a private dedication ceremony.