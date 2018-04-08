Funeral Services Set for Worker Killed on I-64

KIRKWOOD - Funeral services are set for the 22-year-old student killed while working on Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County. Visitation for Gavin Donohue is from 3 p-m to 9 p-m today and tomorrow at the Ambruster-Donnelly Mortuary in Clayton. The funeral is at eleven a-m Thursday at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Grubville. Donohue was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Ryan Seeler of O'Fallon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony driving while intoxicated. Donohue was a student at the University of Missouri-Rolla who was interning with Pace Construction Company.