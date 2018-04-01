Funeral Set for Girls Killed by Mother in Missouri

ARNOLD (AP) - Funeral services will be Thursday for three girls killed by their mother in a murder-suicide last week south of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the funeral for 11-year-old Alyssa Cochran, 10-year-old Autumn Cochran and 22-month-old Faith Ehlen will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home in Arnold. The girls will be buried next to each other.

Funeral information for the mother, 32-year-old Lisa Cochran, is not yet available.

The bodies of all four were found early Thursday at the home of Lisa Cochran's ex-boyfriend. Authorities say she had purchased a shotgun days earlier and sent a goodbye email to her former boyfriend hours before the bodies were found.